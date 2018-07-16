Jeff Bezos is now the richest man in modern history 

Jeff Bezos keeps shattering wealth records – first the richest man in the world. Then the richest man of our time. And now, the richest man in recent history – adjusted for inflation.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos’ fortune just crossed the $150 billion mark. That’s $55 billion richer than Bill Gates, at number two.

Bezos became the richest man a year ago. Then in January, he became the richest man “ever” ( or at least in modern times) after his fortune reached $104 billion – topping Bill Gates’ all-time high of just above $100 billion in 1999.

But some wealth-watchers didn’t consider Bezos’ fortune truly larger than the Gates high, since Gates’ $100 billion in 1999 wasn’t adjusted for inflation.