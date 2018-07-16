Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson's earnings beat, consumer lags

Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical business fueled the company's second-quarter growth, while its consumer unit lagged.

The sprawling health company beat revenue and adjusted earnings estimates for the quarter and narrowed its full-year forecast. J&J's pharmaceutical business and medical device segments topped expectations, while and its consumer unit fell short.

“It feels like consumer and (medical devices) are still in turnaround mode a bit,” said Jefferies analyst Jared Holz. “The analyst day they recently had, the key component was to get the focus on the longer term growth dynamics of those businesses versus the near term. I think that’s sort of what you’re seeing here.”

The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.10 per share, compared with the $2.07 Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected. Revenue hit $20.8 billion, up 10.6 percent from the previous year, surpassing estimates of $20.39 billion.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected:

Adjusted earnings: $2.10 vs. $2.07 per share

Revenue: $20.8 billion vs. $20.39 billion

J&J reported net income of $4 billion, or $1.45 per share, in the second quarter. After stripping out amortization expenses and special items, the company earned $5.7 billion, or $2.10 per share, topping analyst estimates of $2.07 per share.

In the quarter, J&J's revenue increased 10.6 percent o $20.8 billion from $18.84 billion a year earlier. On an operational basis, J&J's revenue grew 8.7 percent. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency, worldwide sales were up 6.3 percent.

J&J refined its full-year revenue forecast to between $80.5 billion and $81.3 billion, from a previously given $81 billion and $81.8 billion. It tweaked its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to between $8.07 and $8.17 per share from $8 and $8.20 per share.

Pharmaceuticals, particularly cancer drugs, have fueled J&J’s success. In the quarter, the business posted $10.4 billion in revenue, a 20 percent year-over-year increase that topped expectations of $9.95 billion, according to consensus estimates from StreetAccount. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, worldwide sales increased 17.6 percent.

Worldwide sales of oncology drugs reached $2.46 billion, an increase of 42.2 percent, or 38.7 percent when excluding currency, from the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for Darzalex, a multiple myeloma treatment, soared nearly 80 percent, or 68 percent when excluding currency, to reach $511 million in worldwide sales. That’s up from $299 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had expected $465.7 million.

J&J's medical device unit increased 3.7 percent on an operational basis from last year, reaching $7 billion and topping Street estimates of $6.90 billion. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, worldwide sales increased 1.9 percent.

The company has continued pruning its medical device business, including selling its LifeScan diabetes unit to private-equity firm Platinum Equity for $2.1 billion. It received a binding offer last month from Fortive Corp. for its Advanced Sterilization Products business for $2.8 billion.

Consumer continued to lag. In the quarter, it generated $3.50 billion in revenue up 0.7 percent from the year-ago quarter and short of the $3.59 billion analysts had expected. On an operational basis, worldwide sales decreased 0.4 percent.

J&J's namesake baby care line has been a weakness for the company. Worldwide revenue declined 7.7 percent, or 6.9 percent when excluding currency. The heaviest losses came from the U.S., where sales tumbled about 21 percent.

J&J plans to roll out its revamped baby care line in August. It unveiled the new products in May.

A Missouri jury last week ordered J&J to pay $4.69 billion to 22 women who claim the company's talc-based products, including its baby powder, contained asbestos and allegedly caused them to develop ovarian cancer. J&J has vowed to fight the verdict.

Shares of J&J gained about 0.5 percent Tuesday in premarket trading after initially sliding more than 2 percent. They have shed nearly 11 percent this year.