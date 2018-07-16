Money advice from budget-savvy moviemaker Mark Duplass: Eat ramen, buy stock

Mark Duplass and his brother Jay have built a career making low-budget movies. The short film that ultimately launched their career cost $3 to make.

“Our specific key to learning low-budget filmmaking was that we never learned how to make high-budget film[s],” Mark, 41, tells CNBC Make It.

Though he and Jay, 45, have now worked with the likes of Amazon Prime, HBO, Netflix and Paramount, Mark still prefers making inexpensive movies.

“My 'f--- you' to the industry is: I’m going to make something myself for 1/100 of the price that the studio would have had to pay for it, but I’m going to sell it back to them for what they would normally spend,” he told Wealthsimple in June.

But the brothers’ financial savvy goes beyond filmmaking. They inherited some smart money habits from their dad while growing up in the suburbs of New Orleans, Louisiana, in the '80s.

“Our father was the first one in his family to go to college; my mother was the same. We were a family that were what we call ‘house poor’ — you know, we bought the nicest house that we couldn't afford in the suburbs and put all the money into the house, so we didn't have a lot of junk hanging around,” Mark tells CNBC Make It.

“But my father in particular is very fiscally conservative and very savvy with his money and I wouldn’t say he sat us down and said, ‘Sons, this is how you're going to build an empire’ ... but I think we gleaned some of that from him.”

Here are some simple money tips that worked for Mark.