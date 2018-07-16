5 traits of the most successful teams, according to Google

Teamwork is an inescapable and necessary part of most jobs. The Harvard Business Review has found that “the time spent by managers and employees in collaborative activities has ballooned by 50 percent or more” over the last two decades. As a result, a larger majority of the average employee’s day is spent communicating and/or partnering with co-workers.

If the concept of teamwork is here to stay, what is the magic ingredient for making our teams more efficient, productive, and successful?

Google conducted a five-year study, aimed at pinpointing the secret to maximizing team effectiveness, that came to be known as Project Aristotle. It concluded that there’s no perfect, predictable pattern or formula — you cannot simply bring together the most qualified people and create a great team. Instead, a great team features a mix of the right intangible characteristics. "The researchers found that what really mattered was less about who is on the team, and more about how the team worked together," Google wrote.

These are five characteristics of great teams, according to its findings.