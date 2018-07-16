    ×

    Trump claims US-Russia relations have ‘never been worse’ shortly before Putin meeting

    • “Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!” Trump said via Twitter on Monday morning.
    • The U.S. president’s comments appeared to show just how much domestic political pressure he is under ahead of a much-anticipated meeting with his Russian counterpart in Helsinki.
    • Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet for a direct meeting with only their interpreters present, followed by a working lunch accompanied by advisors and a joint news conference.
    President Donald Trump speaks to the media at a press conference held after the 2018 NATO Summit on July 12, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. 
    Dursun Aydemir | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump blamed “U.S. foolishness” for souring relations between Washington and Moscow on Monday, just hours before he is expected to sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Trump said previous U.S. administrations — and not Moscow — were to blame for a steep decline in U.S.-Russia relations in recent years.

    “Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!” Trump said via Twitter on Monday morning.

    The U.S. president’s comments appeared to show just how much domestic political pressure he is under ahead of a much-anticipated meeting with his Russian counterpart in Helsinki.

    Some U.S. lawmakers had pressed Trump to consider scrapping the summit altogether after 12 Russians were charged with hacking on Friday.

    The defendants, all of whom are Russian intelligence officers, were accused of launching cyber attacks on the Democratic presidential campaign in 2016. Russia has denied any collusion took place.

    Geopolitical victory

    The first official dialogue between the two global leaders will take place in Helsinki’s presidential palace on Monday, marking a symbolic end to an effort among Western allies to try to isolate Russia after its 2014 annexation of Crimea.

    Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet for a direct meeting with only their interpreters present, followed by a working lunch accompanied by advisors and a joint news conference.

    Officials of the White House and the Kremlin had sought to downplay expectations ahead of the summit, though Trump had predicted “maybe some good” could come of the talks.

    “Anything you do, it’s always going to be, ‘Oh Russia, he loves Russia,’” Trump said on Friday during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

    Meanwhile, for Putin, the fact that this summit is happening at all is seen as a geopolitical victory for Russia. That’s because talks between the U.S. and Russia could be viewed by Putin’s inner circle as evidence Washington is finally willing to recognize Moscow as a great power on the international stage.

    The Helsinki summit constitutes the final destination of an almost week-long European trip for Trump, during which he has frequently challenged traditional Western allies.

    Over the past week, Trump has sown doubts about America’s commitment to the NATO alliance, reportedly threatened to kill off a potential trade deal with the U.K. post-Brexit and described the EU as a “foe” of the world’s largest economy.