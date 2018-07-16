Trump claims US-Russia relations have ‘never been worse’ shortly before Putin meeting

President Donald Trump blamed “U.S. foolishness” for souring relations between Washington and Moscow on Monday, just hours before he is expected to sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said previous U.S. administrations — and not Moscow — were to blame for a steep decline in U.S.-Russia relations in recent years.

“Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!” Trump said via Twitter on Monday morning.

The U.S. president’s comments appeared to show just how much domestic political pressure he is under ahead of a much-anticipated meeting with his Russian counterpart in Helsinki.

Some U.S. lawmakers had pressed Trump to consider scrapping the summit altogether after 12 Russians were charged with hacking on Friday.

The defendants, all of whom are Russian intelligence officers, were accused of launching cyber attacks on the Democratic presidential campaign in 2016. Russia has denied any collusion took place.