In economic data, retail sales and the Empire State Manufacturing survey are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by business inventories at 10 a.m. ET. Wall Street, meanwhile, will be turning its attention to fresh earnings news.

The U.S. Treasury will auction $51 billion in 13-week bills and $45 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bill, set to be auctioned Tuesday, will also be announced.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, to discuss a range of topics including the fragile relationship between their two nations and security issues.

The meeting comes three days after the U.S. Justice Department announced that special counsel Robert Mueller had secured an indictment charging a dozen Russian intelligence officers with hacking Democrats to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election and with stealing information of around half a million U.S. voters.