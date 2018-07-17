Bitcoin jumps 10%, topping $7,000 in sudden move on Coinbase

Bitcoin jumped in a sudden move around 2:00 pm New York time, on Coinbase.

The world’s most valuable virtual currency by market value was trading higher by more than 10 percent Tuesday to $7,395.

One cryptocurrency veteran said the rise in the price of bitcoin is due to technical levels.

"The $6,800 level was massive resistance for three weeks and I think people were shorting against that and they just got their face ripped off," said Brian Kelly, CEO of BKCM.

Earlier this week asset-management giant BlackRock confirmed it has setup a working group to look into cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.