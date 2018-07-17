CNBC’S NEXT CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT TO FEATURE OMB DIRECTOR MICK MULVANEY, REP. JEB HENSARLING AND REP. MAXINE WATERS

CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE AND JOHN HARWOOD TO LEAD CONVERSATIONS

Event Series Examines the Convergence of Business and Policy

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., JULY 17, 2018 — CNBC today announced that the next Capital Exchange breakfast series event will take place at the InterContinental Washington D.C – The Wharf on Wednesday, July 25th. CFA Institute is the sponsor.

The event will featuring the following speakers:

Mick Mulvaney: Director, Office of Management and Budget and Director, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (interviewed by CNBC’s Kayla Tausche)

Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX): Chairman, House Financial Services Committee (interviewed by CNBC's John Harwood)

: Chairman, House Financial Services Committee (interviewed by ) Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): Ranking Member, House Financial Services Committee (interviewed by CNBC’s John Harwood)

The conversations with Mulvaney, Hensarling and Waters will explore the theme of “Markets, Investing, Regulation and the Economy.” As markets enter a new era, with new technologies and new regulations, policy makers and the business community are seeking to thread a very tight needle. What is the balance that keeps markets safe, protects investors and lets the economy reach its potential?

CNBC’s new Capital Exchange breakfast series features top lawmakers, CEOs and administration officials in candid conversations on the confluence of policy, business and money.

