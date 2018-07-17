Cramer's lightning round: Business at Illinois Tool Works isn't as bad as the stock suggests   

Illinois Tool Works Inc.: “My charitable trust owns it. It’s rather interesting. This is a company that is doing quite well with a stock that’s doing quite poorly with an absolutely terrible chart. It reports next week, and I’ve got to tell you, my charitable trust is not wavering. We’d like to be able to buy some in the $120s, $130s, but I think [CEO Scott] Santi, who’s been on the show, should come on and talk about why business isn’t as bad as the stock indicates.”

Deutsche Bank AG: “Look, the company did say that things are better than expected. I think that it wouldn’t be a bad idea for them to raise capital. They have not said that. I don’t care what the book is. I’ve been fooled by book value before.”

Forescout Technologies, Inc.: “I feel even [more] strongly about this now and I also like, by the way, Palo Alto. I like Cyberark. I think those are absolutely terrific. I like Nice, I think that is good. And I like Proofpoint, particularly because now we are back battling with the Chinese on intellectual property and that means that the Chinese might be making it so that we need more cybersecurity.”

Applied Materials, Inc.: “Applied Materials, I think, at this level, is too cheap. I saw Lam Research going up. Now, it may take the whole cycle. It may actually literally take six to nine months for Applied Materials to come back, but I am urging patience.”

Cardinal Health, Inc.: “It yields almost 4 percent. I liked it higher. It is hard for me to imagine how this stock got all the way down to $50. It is just not that bad at 10 times earnings.”

Buckeye Partners: “Don’t buy any more. Last night, [Enbridge CEO] Al Monaco, I think, opened a lot of people’s eyes with Enbridge when he basically said that the master limited partnership model is not working, therefore I think that my inclination is don’t buy any more of that stock.”

Opko Health, Inc.: “Opko’s coming back and we know [CEO] Dr. [Phillip] Frost never sold any stock and we know the stock is low, but I have no thesis to recommend the stock without Dr. Frost coming on here and telling us.”