‘Don’t drink and tweet:’ Lessons from the world’s top marketing and media executives

Billboards are set to be able to personalize their advertising to the type of person walking or driving past, according to Roytman. “(At) this specific time, when the traffic is of (a) particular nature, you can advertise something that is relevant at this particular day… It will be targeting specific segments (of people),” he told CNBC. But he warned: “Personalization has a limit. I think it needs to be more of an agreement between consumers and advertisers, where you reach a balance where a consumer decides how and what way he or she will be reached in the future.”