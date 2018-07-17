European stocks seen mixed amid earnings; Fed’s Powell to address Congress

    ×

    • Market players will be following what happens Tuesday at Capitol Hill, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be speaking.
    • Technology stocks will also be in focus on Tuesday after shares of Netflix sank following an earnings release.

    Stocks in Europe are poised for a mixed open Tuesday as investors await further corporate results and remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

    The FTSE 100 is seen up by 6 points at 7,601; the DAX is expected to open off by 9 points at 12,562 and the CAC 40 is set to open lower by 5 points at 5,406; according to IG.

    In Asia, stocks traded mostly lower dented by higher oil prices, while stateside, the previous session proved positive for financials on better-than-expected earnings.

    Market players will be following what happens Tuesday at Capitol Hill, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be speaking to lawmakers about the Fed’s monetary policy. His testimony will come at a time when investors are paying special attention to the yield curve — which compares long and short-term interest rates — as this indicator has previously anticipated economic recessions. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Monday that the U.S. central bank should take a break from hiking rates, because of how the yield curve is moving.

    Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has cut its growth forecasts for the U.K. and the euro zone, warning that the tensions in global trade have darkened economic prospects. The U.S. launched five disputes at the World Trade Organization on Monday against China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico and Turkey for their retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.

    Earnings

    Another market focus this Tuesday is corporate results. TomTom, Telenor, SEB and Royal Mail are among the companies reporting in Europe; and Goldman Sachs will be posting its results during the U.S. trading session.

    In other corporate news, Italian broadcaster Mediaset has launched a takeover offer with infrastructure fund F2i for the 60 percent of the EI Towers masts unit that it doesn’t already own, Reuters reported. Elsewhere, the chairman of ThyssenKrupp has resigned after the company’s CEO left last week on shareholder pressure.

    Technology stocks will also be in focus on Tuesday after shares of Netflix sank following an earnings release on Monday. The company has been one of the most important momentum driver for the entire sector.

    In terms of data, there will be industrial orders out in Italy at 9 a.m. London time and unemployment numbers in the U.K. at 9.30 a.m. London time.

