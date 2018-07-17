European stocks seen mixed amid earnings; Fed’s Powell to address Congress

Stocks in Europe are poised for a mixed open Tuesday as investors await further corporate results and remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 6 points at 7,601; the DAX is expected to open off by 9 points at 12,562 and the CAC 40 is set to open lower by 5 points at 5,406; according to IG.

In Asia, stocks traded mostly lower dented by higher oil prices, while stateside, the previous session proved positive for financials on better-than-expected earnings.

Market players will be following what happens Tuesday at Capitol Hill, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be speaking to lawmakers about the Fed’s monetary policy. His testimony will come at a time when investors are paying special attention to the yield curve — which compares long and short-term interest rates — as this indicator has previously anticipated economic recessions. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Monday that the U.S. central bank should take a break from hiking rates, because of how the yield curve is moving.