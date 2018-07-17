    Here's how much it would cost to live in your favorite superhero's hideout

    • NeighborhoodX crunched the numbers for a bunch of real-life locations comparable to superhero lairs.
    • On the list of places where deep-pocketed fans could live in real life: Wayne Manor, Avengers Mansion and the Hell's Kitchen apartment of "Daredevil."

    For those in the market for a new house, why not take a look at the same places that you've seen on movie screens and in the pages of comic books?

    If you've ever wanted to live like a character from "The Avengers," "X-Men" or the "Justice League," there are real estate options — provided you have several million dollars to spare. NeighborhoodX, a real estate data and analytics firm, crunched the data to find comparable real-life locations for famous superhero lairs, which closely resemble their on-screen counterparts in terms of looks and location.

    The Hell's Kitchen apartment of "Daredevil" in New York City is the most affordable of the bunch at $600,000, while the valuation of others reached into the tens of millions of dollars. That comes as no surprise, because crime fighters like Bruce Wayne ("Batman") and Tony Stark are billionaires.

    Less conventional hideouts like the Fortress of Solitude for "Superman," or the headquarters of the "Justice League," required a little bit more creativity, NeighborhoodX found — but not necessarily more cash. For any superhero fan with deep pockets who wants to replicate them, CNBC took a look at some of what the real estate market has to offer.

    'Avengers' assemble

    Gryffindor | Wikimedia Commons

    Stan Lee, co-creator of "The Avengers," modeled the superhero squad's mansion seen in the comics after New York City's Frick Museum. At 55,000 square feet, the sprawling Upper East Side building would be priced at anywhere upward of $148 million, because of the development potential of its location.

    A 'Devil' of a bargain in NYC

    Source: Douglas Elliman

    In the heart of Hell's Kitchen, vigilante Matt Murdock — better known as "Daredevil" — would shell out just under $600,000 for this apartment. For reference, real estate website StreetEasy lists the median price of a one-bedroom apartment in the neighborhood at well north of $1 million.

    One 'Strange' pad in The Village

    Source: Douglas Elliman

    A double townhouse like the one "Dr. Strange" has in Greenwich Village, known as the Sanctum Sanctorum, would cost a buyer about $20 million — about $2,000 per square foot. According to real estate site Trulia, available townhouses in the West Village redoubt range anywhere from $10 million to nearly $30 million.

    The Batcave in New Jersey

    Source: Douglas Elliman 

    "Batman" fans may notice Wayne Manor's resemblance to the Stone Mansion, located in Alpine, New Jersey, just across the river from New York City. The home is listed at $39.9 million. Even though Gotham City is a stylized version of The Big Apple, contrary to popular belief — and in a twist of irony — Gotham is geographically located in New Jersey.

    School for Gifted Youngsters

    Source: The Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters

    This 22,000 square foot mansion on 96 acres in Westchester County, New York, mirrors the family home that Charles Xavier turned into a boarding school for mutants, and it comes with a $15.9 million price tag. Incidentally, the X-mansion — referenced in Marvel Comics as 1407 Graymalkin Lane in Salem Center — also shows up in Google Maps.

    Getaway in Paris for 'Superman'

    Hteink.min | Wikipedia

    The Fortress of Solitude for "Superman" is located far away from civilization in the tundra, but the Louvre Pyramid designed by architect I.M. Pei is a close match based on its crystalline exterior. The structure cost 75 million francs (around $13 million) at the time, but NeighborhoodX data estimate that a fan could snag his or her own Fortress of Solitude for $29 million total.

    'Justice League' of Norway?

    Frode Ramone | Wikipedia

    Carved out of a deep cave at a mountain base in Happy Harbor, Rhode Island, the headquarters of the Justice League most closely resembles the Seed Vault. The vault is built almost 400 feet into a mountain in Svalbard, Norway, and would set you back about $9 million.

