Here's how much it would cost to live in your favorite superhero's hideout

For those in the market for a new house, why not take a look at the same places that you've seen on movie screens and in the pages of comic books?
If you've ever wanted to live like a character from "The Avengers," "X-Men" or the "Justice League," there are real estate options — provided you have several million dollars to spare. NeighborhoodX, a real estate data and analytics firm, crunched the data to find comparable real-life locations for famous superhero lairs, which closely resemble their on-screen counterparts in terms of looks and location.
The Hell's Kitchen apartment of "Daredevil" in New York City is the most affordable of the bunch at $600,000, while the valuation of others reached into the tens of millions of dollars. That comes as no surprise, because crime fighters like Bruce Wayne ("Batman") and Tony Stark are billionaires.
Less conventional hideouts like the Fortress of Solitude for "Superman," or the headquarters of the "Justice League," required a little bit more creativity, NeighborhoodX found — but not necessarily more cash. For any superhero fan with deep pockets who wants to replicate them, CNBC took a look at some of what the real estate market has to offer.
Stan Lee, co-creator of "The Avengers," modeled the superhero squad's mansion seen in the comics after New York City's Frick Museum. At 55,000 square feet, the sprawling Upper East Side building would be priced at anywhere upward of $148 million, because of the development potential of its location.
In the heart of Hell's Kitchen, vigilante Matt Murdock — better known as "Daredevil" — would shell out just under $600,000 for this apartment. For reference, real estate website StreetEasy lists the median price of a one-bedroom apartment in the neighborhood at well north of $1 million.
A double townhouse like the one "Dr. Strange" has in Greenwich Village, known as the Sanctum Sanctorum, would cost a buyer about $20 million — about $2,000 per square foot. According to real estate site Trulia, available townhouses in the West Village redoubt range anywhere from $10 million to nearly $30 million.
"Batman" fans may notice Wayne Manor's resemblance to the Stone Mansion, located in Alpine, New Jersey, just across the river from New York City. The home is listed at $39.9 million. Even though Gotham City is a stylized version of The Big Apple, contrary to popular belief — and in a twist of irony — Gotham is geographically located in New Jersey.
This 22,000 square foot mansion on 96 acres in Westchester County, New York, mirrors the family home that Charles Xavier turned into a boarding school for mutants, and it comes with a $15.9 million price tag. Incidentally, the X-mansion — referenced in Marvel Comics as 1407 Graymalkin Lane in Salem Center — also shows up in Google Maps.
The Fortress of Solitude for "Superman" is located far away from civilization in the tundra, but the Louvre Pyramid designed by architect I.M. Pei is a close match based on its crystalline exterior. The structure cost 75 million francs (around $13 million) at the time, but NeighborhoodX data estimate that a fan could snag his or her own Fortress of Solitude for $29 million total.
Carved out of a deep cave at a mountain base in Happy Harbor, Rhode Island, the headquarters of the Justice League most closely resembles the Seed Vault. The vault is built almost 400 feet into a mountain in Svalbard, Norway, and would set you back about $9 million.