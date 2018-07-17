Here's how much it would cost to live in your favorite superhero's hideout

For those in the market for a new house, why not take a look at the same places that you've seen on movie screens and in the pages of comic books?

If you've ever wanted to live like a character from "The Avengers," "X-Men" or the "Justice League," there are real estate options — provided you have several million dollars to spare. NeighborhoodX, a real estate data and analytics firm, crunched the data to find comparable real-life locations for famous superhero lairs, which closely resemble their on-screen counterparts in terms of looks and location.

The Hell's Kitchen apartment of "Daredevil" in New York City is the most affordable of the bunch at $600,000, while the valuation of others reached into the tens of millions of dollars. That comes as no surprise, because crime fighters like Bruce Wayne ("Batman") and Tony Stark are billionaires.

Less conventional hideouts like the Fortress of Solitude for "Superman," or the headquarters of the "Justice League," required a little bit more creativity, NeighborhoodX found — but not necessarily more cash. For any superhero fan with deep pockets who wants to replicate them, CNBC took a look at some of what the real estate market has to offer.