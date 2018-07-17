When Satya Nadella made his first public appearance as the new CEO of Microsoft in 2014, he did something very unusual for a leader of the software giant.

"He made a pronouncement on day one — the world is about cloud first, mobile first," Microsoft Chairman John Thompson told a group of investors, entrepreneurs and reporters at an event earlier this month hosted by Lightspeed Venture Partners in San Francisco. "He never mentioned Windows one time."

Windows was the proprietary Microsoft operating system that everyone knew and the foundation for so much of the company's success under Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, Nadella's two predecessors. Thompson said that while Nadella's omission didn't attract much attention at the time, he was making a bold statement about what to expect under his leadership.

"What he was telling the world was we at Microsoft have to be ready to embrace the cloud, and we at Microsoft have to be more about our technology running on all platforms," Thompson, who's a venture partner at Lightspeed, said at the event.

Since that point, Nadella has delivered. Microsoft has emerged as a major vendor of cloud computing services, especially for big businesses, challenging Amazon Web Services in the rapidly growing cloud infrastructure market. And Microsoft has turned into an ally of the open-source development community, bringing some of its software to the Linux operating system.

Investors have been particularly rewarded.