Your 1st month in London would cost $3,207—here's what you'd need to try life in the world's 15 priciest cities

Houses of Parliament, Big Ben and Westminster bridge at sunset, London, United Kingdom
Vladislav Zolotov | iStock | Getty Images
Moving expenses can add up, especially if you're headed overseas. The cost of a visa alone will run you over $2,000 in Auckland, New Zealand, according to apartment website Nestpick, which compared relocation costs for 80 bustling cities around the globe.

Nestpick analyzed how much the first month in each location would run a single person, taking into account visa fees, rent for a one-bedroom furnished apartment, transportation and the price of food, internet and a phone plan. It's worth noting that the analysis focuses mostly on the first month's worth of expenses in the new location and doesn't include the costs related to the physical move, such as shipping boxes, hiring movers or plane tickets to your destination.

Out of the top 10 most expensive cities, two are located in the United States: San Francisco and New York. In both places, the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom is over $2,000. Los Angeles and Seattle also make the top 15.

Below, check out how much it takes to relocate to 15 of the most expensive cities in the world.

Singapore

  • First month total: $2,295.40
  • Visa fees: $69.96
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,390.70
  • Estimated food costs: $691.80
  • Transportation: $76.69
Martin Puddy | Getty Images

Melbourne, Australia

  • First month total: $2,469.62
  • Visa fees: $534.57
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,033.36
  • Estimated food costs: $686.07
  • Transportation: $109.35
Melbourne, Australia
Scott Barbour | Getty Images
Los Angeles

  • First month total: $2,508.31
  • Visa fees: $188.75
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,654.31
  • Estimated food costs: $694.53
  • Transportation: $105.78
Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
Hong Kong

  • First month total: $2,515.25
  • Visa fees: $24.19
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,654.31
  • Estimated food costs: $713.72
  • Transportation: $61.30
The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre at Sunset
Asia-Pacific Images Studio | iStock | Getty Images

Seattle

  • First month total: $2,568.78
  • Visa fees: $188.75
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,330.95
  • Estimated food costs: $827.83
  • Transportation: $104.78
Seattle, Washington.
DeAngostini | Getty Images
Amsterdam, the Netherlands

  • First month total: $2,729.51
  • Visa fees: $680.22
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,265.34
  • Estimated food costs: $593.97
  • Transportation: $102.62
Laszlo Szirtesi | Getty Images 

Tel Aviv, Israel

  • First month total: $2,891.85
  • Visa fees: $1,081.37
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,079.05
  • Estimated food costs: $613.82
  • Transportation: $66.85
Israel, Tel Aviv, Jaffa the old part of the city, overlooking the city center, the Mahmoudiya Mosque
RENAULT Philippe / hemis.fr | hemis.fr | Getty Images
Zurich, Switzerland

  • First month total: $2,899.98
  • Visa fees: $70.13
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,383.67
  • Estimated food costs: $1,193.96
  • Transportation: $92.16
StreetFlash | iStock / Getty Images Plus | Getty Images

Oslo, Norway

  • First month total: $2,921.90
  • Visa fees: $659.98
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,184.50
  • Estimated food costs: $908.73
  • Transportation: $89.52
The Norway city of Oslo topped JLL's Investment Intensity Index for commercial real estate.
Andia | UIG | Getty Images
Sydney, Australia

  • First month total: $3,000.27
  • Visa fees: $534.57
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,505.52
  • Estimated food costs: $723.69
  • Transportation: $127.71
Getty Images

London, United Kingdom

  • First month total: $3,207.41
  • Visa fees: $810.13
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,596.90
  • Estimated food costs: $559.82
  • Transportation: $168.71
Morning aerial view on London skyline from One Canada Square Tower aka Canary Wharf.
Pawel Libera | LightRocket | Getty Images
New York City

  • First month total: $3,374.21
  • Visa fees: $188.75
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $2,004.62
  • Estimated food costs: $940.72
  • Transportation: $123.23
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

San Francisco

  • First month total: $3,768.68
  • Visa fees: $188.75
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $2,379.54
  • Estimated food costs: $1,013.53
  • Transportation: $74.04
San Francisco, California
RudyBalasko | Getty Images
Auckland, New Zealand

  • First month total: $4,002.76
  • Visa fees: $2,159.46
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $924.72
  • Estimated food costs: $694.34
  • Transportation: $104.66
Aukland, New Zealand
Getty Images
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

  • First month total: $4,251.68
  • Visa fees: $2,125.72
  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,341.49
  • Estimated food costs: $531.51
  • Transportation: $69.14
Dubai, U.A.E.
Getty Images
