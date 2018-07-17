Moving expenses can add up, especially if you're headed overseas. The cost of a visa alone will run you over $2,000 in Auckland, New Zealand, according to apartment website Nestpick, which compared relocation costs for 80 bustling cities around the globe.

Nestpick analyzed how much the first month in each location would run a single person, taking into account visa fees, rent for a one-bedroom furnished apartment, transportation and the price of food, internet and a phone plan. It's worth noting that the analysis focuses mostly on the first month's worth of expenses in the new location and doesn't include the costs related to the physical move, such as shipping boxes, hiring movers or plane tickets to your destination.

Out of the top 10 most expensive cities, two are located in the United States: San Francisco and New York. In both places, the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom is over $2,000. Los Angeles and Seattle also make the top 15.

Below, check out how much it takes to relocate to 15 of the most expensive cities in the world.