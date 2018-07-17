Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who is undecided about making another run the presidency in 2020, appears to be using President Donald Trump’s shocking press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin to demonstrate how he differs with the president on foreign policy.

Kasich's allies and advisors say he offers a sharp contrast to Trump when it comes to foreign policy. Trump appeared to embrace Putin during Monday’s summit in Helsinki, and accept the Russian president’s “extremely strong and powerful” denial that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

“What happened yesterday was remarkable in a bad way for Trump but could be a critical moment for John,” said Thomas Rath, who worked as a senior advisor to Kasich in New Hampshire when the governor ran for president in 2016. “He is an expert in foreign policy and is taking advantage of the moment. He has very strong views about where the Republican Party has to be and he relishes the stage."

On Tuesday, Trump tried to walk back his controversial comments from Helsinki, claiming he misspoke during the press conference. He also claimed that he does, in fact, support the intelligence agencies conclusions that Russia interfered in the election. Even still, he said he believes other countries could have also been involved.

Kasich has been steadfast in his own foreign policy agenda, which dovetails far more closely with traditional Republican views on Russia and other issues on which Trump has taken different positions. The Ohio governor has also sought to strike a unifying tone.

Speaking with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews on Monday, Kasich said Trump's statements Monday were an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to coalesce over what he called "a traditional model, which is a strong America, belief in our allies, the critical importance of the western ethic.”