North Korea and Zimbabwe: A friendship explained

Zimbabwe’s historic election on July 30, its first without former leader Robert Mugabe on the ticket in nearly four decades, is a major olive branch aimed at the West.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took power last November, is attempting to bring the southern African pariah state back into the international community and repair its crumbling economy, destroyed by years of mismanagement.

But, during Zimbabwe’s international isolation it found an unusual friend — North Korea.