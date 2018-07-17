Facebook and 3 millennials are changing the start-up scene in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, as across the world, millions of people log into Facebook every day.

But rather than looking for escape from the stresses of the workplace, for many of those people Facebook is the workplace.

That's because, behind a screen of cat memes, is a thriving network of thousands of entrepreneurs using the social media platform to take advantage of the country's rapidly growing e-commerce scene.

Low start-up costs and an established user base mean that Facebook is an obvious choice for small, local merchants to reach wider, increasingly international, consumers beyond their traditional market.

Indeed, today, more than 8,000 of the country's online retailers, selling clothing to cosmetics, run through Facebook, according to the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh.