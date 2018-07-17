Activists hope to fly Trump baby balloon over president’s New Jersey golf club

The giant balloon portraying President Donald Trump as an angry baby that was flown next to the U.K. parliament in London might make it across the Atlantic.

A crowdfunding campaign, which has raised more than $14,000 in three days, aims to take the baby balloon to the Trump National golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

An activist identifying himself as Jim, from Hillsborough, New Jersey, stated on the “Baby Trump” page of the GoFundMe website: “I got together with local organizers of the People's Motorcade (campaign group) and we agreed we need to bring Baby Trump to Bedminster where he plays golf during the summer. With your generous donations we have exceeded our goal to purchase our Baby Trump from the U.K.”

The president spent time at the course last summer during White House renovations. “This is not a vacation — meetings and calls!” he tweeted on August 5.