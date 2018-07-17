Larry Kudlow weighs in on the state of the economy at the Delivering Alpha conference

Larry Kudlow, the National Economic Council director, kicked off this year's Delivering Alpha conference, presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

In his position, Kudlow is the chief economic advisor for President Donald Trump and has held the position since April. Kudlow replaced Gary Cohn in the position.

Known for his free-market economics, Kudlow has had to explain Trump's decision to levy a wide-ranging series of tariffs on U.S. imports, which in turn have generated retaliatory duties from other countries. Kudlow is likely also to address the general state of the economy, which is the midst of a growth spurt that could be the best performance since the Great Recession.

Prior to returning to the White House, Kudlow was a CNBC journalist, hosting his own shows, and was a guest contributor for a number of other programs.

Read more: