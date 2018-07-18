24-year-old law student who's made $147,000 flipping homes gives his best advice

Preston Tedesco comes from a family of real estate developers. His grandfather lent him the money for his first property, which he successfully flipped last year while he was a full-time law student. It made him a profit of $70,000.

Looking to make a name for himself in the New Orleans real estate world, the 24-year-old set out to do his second flip without the help of his relatives.

He found a rundown, 100-year-old shotgun home in the Bywater district with a lot of potential, and while Tedesco had some money to work with — $25,000 — it wouldn’t be nearly enough. He estimated he would need a total of $275,000 to buy and renovate the property.

That’s where real estate mogul Sidney Torres came in.