In 2014, billionaire investor Marc Lasry bought the Milwaukee Bucks, alongside investor Wes Eden, for $550 million. The co-owners would later be joined by fellow hedge fund manager Jamie Dinan.

At the time, Lasry, the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Avenue Capital, had to be talked into the deal, he told CNBC’s “Delivering Alpha” on Wednesday. But looking back four years later, he has no regrets: “It was a good investment,” Lasry said.

The team’s value has greatly appreciated since 2014. It’s worth an estimated $1.075 billion, according to Forbes, although Lasry told “Delivering Alpha” that he “hopes” it’s worth closer to $2 billion. But though the owners have doubled their initial investment, Lasry has no plans to sell.

“Normally, any investment that I would have made that would have gone up two, three or four times in that period of time, [I] would have sold,” he said. But in the case of owning a professional sports team, “you quickly find out how fun it is and how enjoyable it is. It stops being about the money and [becomes] about enjoying the process and the time.”

Lasry also believes that the Bucks’s value will only continue to grow. “I think you actually are going to see a lot more gains,” he said. “You’ll have the gains mainly because the media rights keep moving up and if you take a look at it, the one sport that is doing really well is basketball.”