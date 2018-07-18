    ×

    Cisco shares rise on report that Amazon isn't building rival hardware

    • MarketWatch reported that Amazon Web Services is not aiming to sell its own network switch.
    • Cisco shares rose after hours.
    Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.
    Pradeep Gaur | Mint | Getty Images
    Cisco shares climbed almost 4 percent in extended trading after MarketWatch reported that Amazon Web Services is not planning to start selling network switches, countering a story last week that said AWS was looking to enter the market.

    In a statement that Cisco confirmed to CNBC, "Cisco and AWS have a longstanding customer and partner relationship, and during a recent call between Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and AWS CEO Andy Jassy, Andy confirmed that AWS is not actively building a commercial network switch.”

    MarketWatch said that AWS confirmed the statement without providing further details.

    Cisco rose as much as 3.6 percent to $43.75 in after-hours trading following the report, while networking rival Juniper was up a little more than 1 percent after hours. On Friday, Cisco and shares of other networking vendors dropped following a report by The Information that AWS is considering selling its own network switching devices.

