As Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus the team sells $60 million worth of his jerseys in 24 hours

On July 10th, it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo had signed a multi-million dollar agreement with Italian soccer team Juventus, marking an end to his nearly decade-long career with Real Madrid.
Juventus seduced Ronaldo with a contract worth well over $100 million, and the deal already seems to be paying off. According to The Guardian, the team sold 520,000 shirts bearing Ronaldo’s name within just 24 hours of the merchandise being released.
To put that into perspective, beIN Sports reports that the team sold just 850,000 shirt during the entirety of the 2016/2017 season. Business Insider estimates that these Ronaldo-related purchases translate at least $60 million in sales, and notes that since "typically clubs receive only 10-15 percent of the revenue generated by the kit manufacturer (in this case, Adidas)," the team will probably see about $6 to $9 million of that money.