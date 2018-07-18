As Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus the team sells $60 million worth of his jerseys in 24 hours

Juventus merchandise doesn't come cheap. According to the team’s website, Ronaldo fans can purchase children's jerseys with his name for €84.95 ($98.90), women’s jerseys for €94.95 ($110.60), men’s jerseys for €104.95 ($122.20) and an authentic replica of the gear worn by Juventus players for €137.45 ($160.10).

This means that average price for a Juventus Ronaldo jersey is $122.95. Multiplied by the 520,000 shirts sold, Juventus could have brought in $63,934,000 in one day. The team's Twitter account also gained one million new followers overnight.

The Guardian, Sky Sports and Mirror report that Ronaldo's four-year contract with Juventus includes an annual salary of roughly €30 million ($34.9 million). According to Forbes, that actually translates to a paycut. The deal will decrease Ronaldo's gross salary from $66 million to $64 million. Juventus is also required to pay a €120 million ($140.80 million) transfer fee to Real Madrid.

So far, it seems like Juventus' investment in Ronaldo is paying off for the club, but the player seems to believe that the deal is advantageous for him as well.

“I want to leave my mark on the history of Juventus,” he said at his first team press conference according to The Guardian. “This is one of the best teams in the world, and I’ve had my mind set on coming here for a little while.”

"I feel great, for me it is another challenge,” the Portuguese player said. “I know it will be tough. I will be ready, Juve is ready.”

