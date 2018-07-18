    ×

    Delivering Alpha

    Kudlow says President Trump is so dissatisfied with China trade talks that he is keeping pressure on

    • President Donald Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow spoke out Wednesday about the ongoing trade talks with China.
    • "I think the President is so satisfied with China on these so-called talks that he is keeping the pressure on and I support that," Kudlow said.
    White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow gives a press briefing about upcoming G7 in the White House in Washington, June 6, 2018.
    Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
    President Donald Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow spoke out Wednesday about the ongoing trade talks with China, giving insight into the White House's strategy while speaking at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference in New York.

    "I do not think President Xi has any intention of following through on any of the discussions we've made and I think the President is so satisfied with China on these so-called talks that he is keeping the pressure on and I support that," Kudlow said.

    Kudlow pointed to the gap between U.S. and Chinese tariffs, saying "our average tariff is about" 2.5 percent while "China's average tariff is about 14 percent."

    "Here's my solution, and the president agrees with this: Lower your barriers," Kudlow said. "We will export like crazy."

    This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

