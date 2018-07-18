Trump talks of 'good sessions' with Mexico, sparking jump in peso on trade deal hopes

The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar both moved slightly higher after President Donald Trump said the U.S. may do a trade deal with Mexico and then do a deal with Canada later.

While a sign of positive momentum with Mexico, the comment cast doubt on efforts to revise the 24-year old NAFTA agreement. The U.S. talks with Canada and Mexico on a new North American Free Trade Agreement were put on hold ahead of Mexico's July 1 presidential election. U.S. officials have since visited Mexico's current government and president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Trump, in a cabinet meeting Wednesday, said there have been "good sessions" with Mexico and Lopez Obrador, who met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week. Lopez Obrador said he wants good relations with the U.S. and that his transition team would participate in NAFTA talks.



Earlier, White House top economic advisor Larry Kudlow said there is "good progress" being made with Mexico on trade, and the discussions are a "promising avenue."

Political strategists have said the Trump administration may use a warming relationship and progress with Mexico to get Canada to become more flexible on some of its demands. They also have said the administration is looking for a win on trade, since talks with China have stalled.

U.S. relations with Canada have been especially prickly since the G-7 meeting where Trump refused to sign the communique after he initially said he would do so. Trump said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made false statements at a news conference, where Trudeau said Canada was going to take retaliatory action against U.S. tariffs.

Trudeau Wednesday shuffled his cabinet, while stressing that Canada needs to diversify trade away from the U.S. Jim Carr, minister of natural resources was moved to a new Ministry of international trade diversification.

Carr was instrumental in pushing the Canadian government to take over the Kinder Morgan pipeline project, which is intended to take Canadian oil to the west coast and on to Asia. The U.S. currently is the only buyer of Canadian oil.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to remain the main NAFTA negotiator and be in charge of ties with the U.S.