    ×

    Delivering Alpha

    Short seller Jim Chanos hits back at Elon Musk for over-promising on Tesla

    • "What bothers me," Chanos says, "it's the willingness to say things that I think he knows are a stretch."
    • Chanos also denies Musk's allegations about getting insider information and paying journalists.
    • Musk came under fire this week for a string of controversial tweets, which followed a bizarre post-earnings conference call in May.
    Top Tesla short-seller Chanos responds to Musk's inside trading accusation
    Top Tesla short-seller Chanos responds to Musk's inside trading accusation   

    Short-seller Jim Chanos hit back at Elon Musk on Wednesday, accusing the billionaire entrepreneur of over-promising on Tesla and The Boring Company's capabilities.

    "What bothers me is not so much the personal stuff and the personal attacks. I'm used to that. It's the willingness to say things that I think he knows are a stretch, to be polite," said Chanos, who has been betting against Tesla for years.

    "I don't think you get to tell people you're going to make 20,000 Model 3s a week when you know that's not going to be the case," Chanos added, referring to the problems hampering production of Tesla's Model 3, a less expensive electric sedan aimed at the mass car-buying market.

    Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates, also said in a "Fast Money Halftime Report" interview that he believes Musk has been making similar "stretch" promises about the private, transit tunnel-digging venture The Boring Company.

    "You don't get to tell the city of Chicago, I'm going to be build a tunnel and do it in a couple of years for a billion dollars through 20 miles of residential area. You know that's probably not going to happen," he said.

    Chanos also denied Musk's allegations in tweet about getting insider information and paying journalists.

    In addition to Business Insider, Musk earlier this month lashed out at Reuters and CNBC.

    "We talk to journalists all the time. We have never received insider information from any journalist at any time, including Tesla. And we've never paid any journalists," Chanos said.

    "These are serious charges," he added. "When you make serious charges, you ought to bring serious evidence."

    Chanos pointed to what he said was the same type of pattern when Musk came under fire this week for a string of controversial tweets, including an attack on one of the British divers involved in the rescue of the Thai soccer team.

    The billionaire's recent social media blitz comes after he cut off an outspoken Tesla bear during last month's post-earnings analyst call.

    Chanos, who spoke from the eighth annual CNBC and Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference, has frequently blasted Musk's leadership at Tesla. In April, the short seller said Musk, "may be misleading investors."

    Short selling is a practice in which traders can bet against a company by selling shares they don't own and buying them back at a lower price.

    Chanos has always been rather vocal on many of his big trades. He was one of the early fund managers to waive the red flag on the one-time high-flying energy giant Enron, which was eventually revealed as a fraud.

    In August 2000, Enron hit an all-time high of $90.56 per share. It filed for bankruptcy 16 months later.

    Tesla did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

    — CNBC's Matthew J. Belvedere contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TSLA
    ---

    More From Delivering Alpha

    Previous Years

    • Delivering Alpha 2017

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 7th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 12, 2017.

    • Delivering Alpha 2017 stage, signage
      2017 Advisory Board

      Meet the 2017 advisory board of Delivering Alpha, which takes place on September 12, 2017 at The Pierre in New York City.

    • The stage at Delivering Alpha 2016 in New York on Sept. 13, 2016.
      Delivering Alpha 2016

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 6th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 13, 2016.

    About

    CNBC and Institutional Investor are pleased to host the 8th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City on July 18, 2018. Please take note of the new month for 2018. Delivering Alpha continues to be an incomparable who’s who of the investor community with leading asset manager and institutional investors offering candid views along with illustrious political and economic commentators appearing in short segments moderated by CNBC talent and II editors.

    To request additional information on Delivering Alpha, please contact lyao@ttivanguard.com.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...