    ×

    Delivering Alpha

    Steve Bannon says he owns bitcoin and is working on his own cryptocurrency

    Stephen Bannon
    David A. Grogan | CNBC
    Stephen Bannon

    Former advisor to President Trump Steve Bannon says he owns bitcoin and is working on his own cryptocurrency.

    "I like bitcoin. I own bitcoin," Bannon said during a wide-ranging interview at the Delivering Alpha conference in New York, presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

    Bannon has said earlier that he believes in bitcoin and other digital currencies and that he is considering circulating what a "deplorables" coin. Hillary Clinton famously called Trump's supporters a "basket of deplorables" during the 2016 presidential campaign during which Trump staged one of the biggest political upsets in history.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

    More From Delivering Alpha

    Previous Years

    • Delivering Alpha 2017

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 7th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 12, 2017.

    • Delivering Alpha 2017 stage, signage
      2017 Advisory Board

      Meet the 2017 advisory board of Delivering Alpha, which takes place on September 12, 2017 at The Pierre in New York City.

    • The stage at Delivering Alpha 2016 in New York on Sept. 13, 2016.
      Delivering Alpha 2016

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 6th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 13, 2016.

    About

    CNBC and Institutional Investor are pleased to host the 8th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City on July 18, 2018. Please take note of the new month for 2018. Delivering Alpha continues to be an incomparable who’s who of the investor community with leading asset manager and institutional investors offering candid views along with illustrious political and economic commentators appearing in short segments moderated by CNBC talent and II editors.

    To request additional information on Delivering Alpha, please contact lyao@ttivanguard.com.