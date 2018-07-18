Former advisor to President Trump Steve Bannon says he owns bitcoin and is working on his own cryptocurrency.

"I like bitcoin. I own bitcoin," Bannon said during a wide-ranging interview at the Delivering Alpha conference in New York, presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

Bannon has said earlier that he believes in bitcoin and other digital currencies and that he is considering circulating what a "deplorables" coin. Hillary Clinton famously called Trump's supporters a "basket of deplorables" during the 2016 presidential campaign during which Trump staged one of the biggest political upsets in history.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.