Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, in 2016 said that he would "put the final nail" in a 1988 high court ruling that upheld the law authorizing independent counsel prosecutors, according to a video that came to light Wednesday.

Democratic senators immediately seized on the video to demand that Kavanaugh, at the least, promise to recuse himself from any case related to special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating members of the Trump presidential campaign. Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's probe a "witch hunt."

Meanwhile, a new poll shows that Kavanaugh's support from the public is narrower than usual for a Supreme Court nominee, another detail that could point to a tough confirmation process for the judge.

Those criticisms came a day after a new Pew Research Center poll showed that just 41 percent of Americans support Kavanaugh's confirmation as a Supreme Court justice, compared to 36 percent who do not believe he should be confirmed.

That five-percentage point gap is the narrowest net-postive spread for a Supreme Court pick since those the six-percentage point edge for Harriet Miers, the White House counsel who withdrew her nomination by President George W. Bush after she flopped in interviews with a number of senators.