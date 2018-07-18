Here are the top five moments from Elon Musk's battle with the press

Elon Musk’s feud against the media has escalated over the past few months.

“Essentially the issue for Tesla believers, the investors, was that this was illustrating a leader that was thin-skinned and short-tempered,” Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster told “Squawk Box” on Wednesday. “And that really isn’t the reality of who Elon Musk was.”

The Tesla founder is increasingly becoming more combative on Twitter, and the media has become a frequent target. That's worrying some investors, especially as Tesla races to reach aggressive production goals for its all-important Model 3 electric car.

Tesla did not immediately return requests for comment from CNBC.