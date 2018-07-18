Tilray joins Nasdaq in first US cannabis IPO

Amid a big year in markets for cannabis companies, Canadian medical marijuana company Tilray made its debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday — becoming the first pure-play marijuana company to go public on a major U.S. exchange.

Tilray offered 9 million shares of its Class 2 common stock, which kicked off trading Thursday morning at $23.05 per share under the symbol "TLRY." The company said in an SEC filing in advance of the offering that it was looking to sell stock between $14 and $16 per share, which valued Tilray between about $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion. The IPO priced at $17 a share late Wednesday.

Tilray grows cannabis, processes it, then sells it to tens of thousands of medical marijuana patients in Australia, Canada and Germany through subsidiaries and agreements with pharmaceutical distributors. The company currently grows marijuana in both Canada and Portugal.

Tilray follows in the footsteps of Canadian marijuana giants Cronos Group and Canopy Growth. Cronos, a $1.1 billion company with medical marijuana growing and distribution operations in Australia, Canada, Germany and Israel, was the first pure-play, "plant touching" company to trade on a major U.S. exchange when it listed on the Nasdaq in February. Canopy, Canada's biggest marijuana company, followed soon after, listing on the New York Stock Exchange in May. Both traded on exchanges in Canada before their U.S. listings.