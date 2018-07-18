Trump worries that Fed will raise rates two more times this year: White House official

President Donald Trump is worried the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates two more times this year, a White House official told CNBC.

Aides to the president, however, are telling Trump the central bank is conducting policy properly.

The central bank already has approved two increases this year. In June, officials indicated in their individual economic projections that there were two more increases in store before the end of 2018, likely in September and December.

Trump this week criticized the Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell for the increases, saying that tightening monetary policy is threatening to thwart the economic recovery.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump said he was "not thrilled" that the Fed was raising rates and thus causing upward pressure on the dollar. In a tweet Friday morning, the president added that "tightening now hurts all that we have done."

The fed funds futures market, where traders bet on the Fed's moves in the months ahead, is indicating an 89 percent chance of a rate hike in September and a 63 percent chance of a December move.

An aide told CNBC that Trump understands that the Fed is independent and that he is merely expressing an opinion. The aide said Trump is being told by his confidantes that the central bank is moving properly and that it would be best to let monetary policy play out.

With reporting by Eamon Javers.

