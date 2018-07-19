15 companies where you can get hired in 20 days or less

The average interview process at employers in the U.S. is 23.8 days, according to job search platform Glassdoor.

There are pros and cons to a lengthy process. One study indicates that a longer interview process can actually lead to higher satisfaction once you're hired. But 23.8 days can seem like a lifetime to workers desperate to move onto their next role. More significantly, for those who are unemployed, three weeks without a paycheck might be impossible.

To help speed up your job search process, Glassdoor compiled a list of companies that Hire in 20 days or less. Each employer on the list received at least 50 Glassdoor interview reviews between June 2017 and June 2018 that revealed details about the company's overall interview experience, length of the interview and difficulty of the interview, on a scale of 1-5.

Take a look below to see what employers you should apply to if you're looking to get hired sooner rather than later: