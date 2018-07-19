VISIT CNBC.COM

15 companies where you can get hired in 20 days or less

Recruiters and job seekers are seen at a job fair.
Rick Wilking | Reuters
Recruiters and job seekers are seen at a job fair.

The average interview process at employers in the U.S. is 23.8 days, according to job search platform Glassdoor.

There are pros and cons to a lengthy process. One study indicates that a longer interview process can actually lead to higher satisfaction once you're hired. But 23.8 days can seem like a lifetime to workers desperate to move onto their next role. More significantly, for those who are unemployed, three weeks without a paycheck might be impossible.

To help speed up your job search process, Glassdoor compiled a list of companies that Hire in 20 days or less. Each employer on the list received at least 50 Glassdoor interview reviews between June 2017 and June 2018 that revealed details about the company's overall interview experience, length of the interview and difficulty of the interview, on a scale of 1-5.

Take a look below to see what employers you should apply to if you're looking to get hired sooner rather than later:

Jimbo Fisher speaks as he is introduced as Texas A&M's new head football coach,in Kyle Field's Hall of Champions Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 in College Station, Texas.
Dave McDermand | College Station Eagle | AP
Jimbo Fisher speaks as he is introduced as Texas A&M's new head football coach,in Kyle Field's Hall of Champions Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 in College Station, Texas.

1. Texas A&M University

Interview experience: 85 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 2.1/5

Length of interview process: 18.9 days

2. Blend Labs

Interview experience: 45 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 3.0/5

Length of interview process: 19 days

3. FIS

Interview experience: 59 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 2.5/5

Length of interview process: 19 days

4. Cox Communications

Interview process: 65 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 2.9/5

Length of interview process: 19 days

Patrick Esser, Cox Communications
Brian Snyder | Reuters
Patrick Esser, Cox Communications

5. A.T. Kearney

Interview process: 67 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 3.7/5

Length of interview process: 19 days

6. University of Utah

Interview process: 72 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 2.5/5

Length of interview process: 19 days

7. Sprint

Interview process: 69 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 2.5/5

Length of interview process: 19.1 days

8. Lyft

Interview experience: 73 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 2.9/5

Length of interview process: 19.2 days

A Lyft representative speaks with job seekers during the TechFair LA career fair in Los Angeles, March 8, 2018.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A Lyft representative speaks with job seekers during the TechFair LA career fair in Los Angeles, March 8, 2018.

9. Houzz

Interview experience: 38 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 2.8/5

Length of interview process: 19.2 days

10. Course Hero

Interview experience: 68 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 2.6/5

Length of interview process: 19.2 days

11. Vertafore

Interview experience: 37 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 2.7/5

Length of interview process: 19.3 days

12. MicroStrategy

Interview experience: 47 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 2.8/5

Length of interview process: 19.3 days

13. Mondelez International

Interview experience: 57 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 2.5/5

Length of interview process: 19.3 days

14. Horizon Media

Interview experience: 89 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 2.7/5

Length of interview process: 19.4 days

15. Keller Williams

Interview experience: 64 percent positive

Rate of difficulty: 2.5/5

Length of interview process: 19.4 days

