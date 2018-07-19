High school isn't your typical breeding ground for entrepreneurship.

Strict timetables, generic lesson plans and constant assessments are, for many, more likely to inspire boredom than the next great business idea.

But for Richard Lorenzen, who founded his business in the 10th grade, it was a different story. Only, his wasn't a typical schooling experience: Lorenzen was homeschooled and he said that's what pushed him to become the entrepreneur he is today.

“Wherever you go to school, you’re always going to have to try for yourself," Lorenzen, founder of New York public relations firm Fifth Avenue Brands," told CNBC Make It.

“But I can see now some of the places I’ve had advantages, and also the personal habits I’ve developed, by being homeschooled."

It all started fairly mundanely in an overcrowded public school in Long Island, New York. Lorenzen's mom, a freelance writer, decided she could do a better job homeschooling her children, and, to a seventh-grade Lorenzen and his younger sister, it sounded like a great opportunity to slack off.

"When a kid hears homeschool, they hear ‘woah, I don’t have to go to school anymore,’” recalled Lorenzen, now 26.