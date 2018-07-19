Over the last few years, Russia’s financial situation has been stable, but unimpressive. Russia’s economy is on a path of modest growth, fueled by rising oil prices and low inflation, a set of factors that may not last. Russia's economic output is suffering from a lack of sector diversification that puts it behind some of its largest rivals on the world stage. It is stuck in an Industrial Age-mindset that limits innovation crucial for growth, according to experts.

The lack of innovation and entrepreneurship among Russian companies should be top priorities for Russia if it wants to modernize its economy and achieve sustainable growth, said Harvard University economics professor Bruno Sergi.

Russian GDP in 2017 was about $1.58 trillion, growing at a 1.5 percent rate and GDP is expected to continue to grow by 1.7 percent to 1.8 percent this year. Oil and natural gas contribute almost 40 percent of national revenue, according to the Energy Information Association, and a majority of all exports, said Timothy Frye, chair of the Columbia University political science department. The U.S. oil industry's contribution to U.S. GDP is growing more quickly than other industries due to hydraulic fracturing, but oil and gas have represented less than 10 percent of GDP in recent years.

Buoyed by stronger oil prices, Russia's stock market has been one of the world's best performers in the past year, returning near-20 percent, and it has avoided the steep slide in emerging markets in 2018, with a year-to-date return of roughly 3 percent. But the longer-term toll of oil dependence and geopolitical friction haven't benefited investors who stick with the market long-term: over the past five-year period, Russian stocks are down by 3 percent.

Russia’s recent growth is cyclical, and will fall flat if there is no restructuring of the economic system, said Eurasia Group senior analyst Jason Bush. High oil prices aren’t enough for Russia’s economy to grow steadily; the price also has to be continually rising, Bush said. Oil prices were high in 2013, for example, but growth slowed, an indicator that long-term economic growth won't result from reliance on oil.

Russia’s Achilles heel is its “low productivity, weak innovation, and lack of attractive sectors that could attract the investment required for expansion,” Bush said. While Russia performs well in industries such as IT, agriculture and Soviet-era industries like aircraft manufacture, all three sectors have limited long-term growth potential as a result of their inferiority in a “competitive market dominated by global giants,” Bush said.