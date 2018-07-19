CNBC MEDIA ALERT: PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SITS DOWN WITH CNBC'S JOE KERNEN FOR AN INTERVIEW TO AIR FRIDAY, JULY 20 ON CNBC'S "SQUAWK BOX"

In a CNBC interview, President Donald Trump sits down with CNBC's Joe Kernen ahead of the “Pledge to America’s Workers” event in an interview to air tomorrow, Friday, July 20 at 6AM ET on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” Topics include: the new jobs initiative, the Fed, the dollar, trade, China and Russia, among others.

CNBC will run a few excerpts of the interview today, Thursday, July 19th during the network’s business day programming.

Transcript and video of the full interview will be available tomorrow following the broadcast of the interview.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC Digital delivers more than 52 million multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC’s investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products, offering CNBC content to a variety of platforms such as: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.