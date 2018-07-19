Cramer's lightning round: Take advantage of BlackRock's rare stock dip   

BlackRock, Inc.: "You’re getting a rare opportunity to buy that stock when it’s down. It’s hardly ever down, the darned thing. Take advantage of it."

Biogen Inc.: "This is a very hard one because I think that they were very promotional when they put out their news. They had failed to meet the endpoints earlier and now they said they’ve made the endpoints. That said, if it’s true, the stock doubles. If it’s not true, the stock gives up 40 points. That’s the risk-reward. You’ve got to make a judgment. It’s above my pay grade."

Regions Financial Corporation: "I like Regions Financial. I like those medium, not gigantic banks. I think you’ve got a good one."

Lockheed Martin Corporation: "Yes, I do [believe it’s possible for Lockheed’s stock to recover]. I think Lockheed Martin is very good. For my charitable trust, which you can follow if you join the ActionAlertsPlus.com club, we own Raytheon, which I think has better growth than Lockheed but Lockheed is fine."

U.S. Bancorp: "One of my favorite banks. I think you’ll do quite well in it over time, not instantly."

Target Corporation: "I like Target. [CEO] Brian Cornell is doing a fabulous job. And I’ll throw in a 3 percent yield. Target is a winner."