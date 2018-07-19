    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Take advantage of BlackRock's rare stock dip

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    BlackRock, Inc.: "You’re getting a rare opportunity to buy that stock when it’s down. It’s hardly ever down, the darned thing. Take advantage of it."

    Biogen Inc.: "This is a very hard one because I think that they were very promotional when they put out their news. They had failed to meet the endpoints earlier and now they said they’ve made the endpoints. That said, if it’s true, the stock doubles. If it’s not true, the stock gives up 40 points. That’s the risk-reward. You’ve got to make a judgment. It’s above my pay grade."

    Regions Financial Corporation: "I like Regions Financial. I like those medium, not gigantic banks. I think you’ve got a good one."

    Lockheed Martin Corporation: "Yes, I do [believe it’s possible for Lockheed’s stock to recover]. I think Lockheed Martin is very good. For my charitable trust, which you can follow if you join the ActionAlertsPlus.com club, we own Raytheon, which I think has better growth than Lockheed but Lockheed is fine."

    U.S. Bancorp: "One of my favorite banks. I think you’ll do quite well in it over time, not instantly."

    Target Corporation: "I like Target. [CEO] Brian Cornell is doing a fabulous job. And I’ll throw in a 3 percent yield. Target is a winner."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: Take advantage of BlackRock's rare stock dip
    Cramer's lightning round: Take advantage of BlackRock's rare stock dip   

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Raytheon.

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    RTN
    ---
    TGT
    ---
    USB
    ---
    LMT
    ---
    RF
    ---
    BIIB
    ---
    BLK
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...