Domino's stock slips on revenue miss, weak same-store sales growth

Shares of Domino's Pizza tumbled about 6 percent in premarket trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter revenue and same-store sales.

The pizza chain said net income rose to $77.4 million, or $1.78 per share, from $65.7 million, or $1.32 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.84 per share, exceeding analyst expectations of $1.75 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue in the last period increased 24 percent to $779.4 million, falling short of the $784.6 million Wall Street had expected.

"Global retail sales remain strong as we see our franchisees building new stores, growing same store sales and bringing customers back again and again," Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO, said in a statement Thursday.

The company said that same-store sales at its company-owned stores in the U.S. grew 5.1 percent, a softer performance than the 6.6 percent growth analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount.

Domino's domestic franchise-owned stores boasted same-store sales growth of 7 percent, but were also shy of forecasts that called for same-store sales to be up 7.1 percent. International stores saw same-store sales jump 4 percent, compared to the 5.3 percent growth that was expected.

While shares were down on Thursday, the company's stock has risen 50 percent since the beginning of the year.