Family of KFC’s Colonel Sanders defends him amid Papa John’s racial slur scandal

The family of KFC’s Colonel Harland Sanders has come to his defense after Papa John’s founder John Schnatter suggested the colonel had used the N-word but hadn’t faced criticism for doing so.

Schnatter resigned as chairman last week after admitting and apologizing for using the racial slur during a conference call. His likeness is being removed from the pizza chain’s marketing and packaging.

Schnatter was on a call with marketing agency Laundry Service in May when he tried to downplay comments he made about the National Football League and allegedly said, “Colonel Sanders called blacks n-----s," and complained that the KFC founder never faced public backlash. The call was a role-playing exercise for Schnatter to prevent future public relations fumbles and came to notice after Forbes magazine reported it last week.