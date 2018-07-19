How to save on your summer rental car

For many, summer is the time to hit the road — especially this year.

A record number of Americans traveled over the Memorial and Independence Day holidays, according to the American Automobile Association.

However, travelers are also paying more to rent a car, the AAA said. At $66, the average daily cost of a car rental is up 2 percent from last year.

Hidden fees and extra charges will only add to that expense, if you’re not careful. Here’s how to avoid those higher costs, and even save money on your overall rental tab during the high season: