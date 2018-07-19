How Zumba's founders turned a video made on the beach with a Handycam into a global phenomenon   

Today, Alberto Perlman, 41, is CEO of the world’s largest branded fitness program, Zumba Fitness. But before he co-founded Zumba, he was an unemployed 24-year-old.

In 2001, Perlman was still reeling from his first business, a start-up accelerator, going bust after the tech bubble burst. He wanted to continue working for himself but wasn't sure where his next idea would come from. That is until one night at dinner, when his mother, Raquel, mentioned her aerobics instructor who had been selling out classes at a local gym.

Curious if it had business potential, Perlman went to the gym to check out the class. When he got there, there was a line around the corner. Instantly, he knew the instructor, Beto Perez, had tapped into something.

“Some people were turned down because the room was too full,” Perlman tells CNBC Make It. “I didn’t understand why until I saw the class.”