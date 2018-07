The purchase was led by two young entrepreneurs: Jon Bier, 37, owner of boutique public relations agency Jack Taylor PR in New York and Los Angeles, and Brent Underwood, 29, owner of hostel HK Austin in Austin, Texas, and a partner at marketing firm Brass Check.

Bier was instantly struck by the 300-acre property.

“As we were driving up the mountain range to get to the property for the first time, I think we all kind of had the feeling like this already is significant. I feel like I am going to be here a lot in my life. It felt like home already,” he tells CNBC Make It.