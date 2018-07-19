Square’s rally this year is far from over, with another 15% upside from here: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse is turning more bullish on Jack Dorsey’s mobile payment company, Square, despite the 100% rally in shares this year. The firm raised its rating on Square to “outperform” from “neutral” and raised its price target to $81, one of the highest on the Street.
“Square’s evolution from a payment company to a differentiated consumer and merchant services platform increases our conviction that the company can extend its business well beyond micro-merchants to include SMB and middle-market companies,” analyst Paul Condra wrote in a note to clients Thursday. “Square’s expanding range of consumer and merchant tools increases its utility to larger merchants, while also introducing new revenue opportunities from the scaling of alternative products…”
Virtus Investment Partners’ Joe Terranova sees user growth as another major catalyst for the stock, as it competes with industry rivals like PayPal.