Steam pipe explosion in Manhattan's Flatiron District spurs evacuation

A steam pipe explosion near Fifth Avenue and 21st Street in Manhattan, New York, left a crater in the middle of the street and sent smoke spewing from the ground, according to a report from NBC New York.

No immediate injuries were reported. The explosion, which occurred around 6:30 a.m. ET, shut down the Flatiron District of the city, leaving debris, chunks of asphalt, and mud covering nearby streets and cars. Water also filled the street, but there has been no confirmation of a main break at this time. The swiftly changing color of the smoke indicated a possible fire underground, NBC New York reported.

The New York Fire Department responded to the explosion and ordered evacuations of the area. The cause of the blast is under investigation. Con Edison is also conducting tests to check for asbestos and other contaminants, according to NBC New York.

