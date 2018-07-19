Stock rally could be due for a pause on Wall Street

The New York Times reported President Donald Trump had seen highly classified evidence before his inauguration that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “personally ordered complex cyberattacks to sway the 2016 American election."

During a meeting of his Cabinet, Trump said that Russia is no longer targeting the United States with cyber attacks. That conclusion is at odds with the one repeatedly asserted by Trump's own intelligence services. (CNBC)

Despite resistance from industry and discontent in Congress, Trump stood by his threats to levy sweeping tariffs on automobile imports as a way to extract concessions from trading partners. (WSJ)

China’s foreign ministry hit back today at comments made by Trump’s top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, saying it is clear who is right and who is wrong in an escalating trade row between the world’s two largest economies. (CNBC)

The California Supreme Court pumped the brakes on a plan to split California into three states. They ruled the state-sundering initiative should not appear on the November 2018 ballot, which one group argued should have gone through the legislature first. (Politico)

Anthony Fauci, director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a news conference that the AIDS epidemic could effectively end if the world could improve access to healthcare, implementing tools we have now. (Axios)

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is among the possible buyers of Tenet Healthcare’s (THC) health management subsidiary, according to the Wall Street Journal. Tenet had previously said it would make a decision on the sale of that unit.

NASA is plotting a return to the moon within a decade — but this time the astronauts will stay there. NASA plans to partner with companies like Moon Express to send robotic landers carrying scientific instruments to the moon, as soon as next year. (USA Today)

Facebook announced that it would begin removing misinformation that could lead to people being physically harmed. The social network was criticized over the way its platform has been used to spread hate speech and information that prompted violence. (NY Times)