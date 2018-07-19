Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: TRV, IBM, AXP, QCOM, EBAY & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Travelers – The insurance company posted quarterly profit of $1.81 per share, well below the consensus estimate of $2.42 a share. Revenue was above forecasts, but the results were heavily impact by significant catastrophe losses, much of it weather-related.

IBM – IBM reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.08 per share, beating consensus estimates by 4 cents a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, with the company’s newer businesses making a significant contribution.

American Express – American Express beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with second-quarter earnings of $1.84 per share. Revenue came in very slightly below street forecasts. The shares are being pressured by a rise in quarterly expenses related to the financial services company’s credit-card rewards program.

Qualcomm – CEO Steve Mollenkopf told The New York Times that the chip maker would buy back $20 billion to $30 billion in stock if its deal to buy NXP Semiconductors does not go through.

EBay – EBay came in 2 cents a share ahead of analysts' estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 53 cents per share. Revenue came in essentially in line with expectations, however the online marketplace operator did give a lighter-than-expected full year forecast amid efforts to revamp its e-commerce platforms.

Blackstone – The asset-management firm reported economic net income of 90 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 75 cents a share. Revenue was also well above forecasts, as profit increased 55 percent from a year earlier.

Cisco Systems – Cisco shares are getting a boost following a MarketWatch report that Amazon Web Services had no plans to start selling network switching equipment. That counters a report last week that the Amazon unit was planning to enter the switch market.

Philip Morris – The tobacco producer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.41 per share, 18 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped forecasts, as well. The company also raised its full-year forecast, on the success of various product and marketing initiatives.

Danaher – The maker of medical equipment came in 6 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.15 per share. Revenue beat forecasts and Danaher announced that it would spin off its dental business into a separate publicly traded company. It expects to complete that spin-off in the second half of 2019.

Unilever – Unilever reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, with weak pricing a key factor in the miss for the consumer goods maker. Unilever maintained its full-year outlook, however.

Taiwan Semiconductor – The company cut its full-year revenue forecast, as well as its capital spending outlook, with the chip maker anticipating slower growth in key markets such as smartphones. Taiwan Semiconductor is a key supplier for companies like Apple, Qualcomm, and Nvidia.

Alibaba – Alibaba bought a minority stake in China-based digital marketing company Focus Media Information Technology. The China e-commerce giant is buying a 6.6 percent stake for about $1.43 billion.

Alcoa – The aluminum producer cut its earnings forecast, pointing to higher energy costs and new U.S. tariffs on imported aluminum.

UnitedHealth – The health insurer is among the possible buyers of Tenet Healthcare’s health management subsidiary, according to The Wall Street Journal. Tenet had previously said it would make a decision on the sale of that unit, which provides services to hospitals and physician groups, during the first half of this year.

Noodles & Co. – Noodles & Co. reported adjusted quarterly profit of one cent per share, compared to a consensus estimate of two cents. However, the restaurant chain’s revenue did top Street forecast, and same-restaurant sales were up a better than expected 5.4 percent.