TaskRabbit’s CEO went undercover and was hired to clean someone’s apartment 

The next time you meet someone on TaskRabbit — the online start-up that lets you hire a freelance worker nearby to perform a task, like cleaning your bathroom or fixing a leaky sink — it could be the company’s CEO.

TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot, who joined the company as COO five years ago and became CEO in 2016, is a regular user of the company’s platform — and she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty.

In an effort to better understand what it’s like to be both a TaskRabbit client (a user who hires someone to perform a task) and a “tasker” (the person being paid to do some work), Brown-Philpot has her own TaskRabbit account and she even occasionally gets hired, the CEO said in an interview at Fortune magazine’s Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, Colorado on July 17.

TaskRabbit, which last year was acquired by Swedish furniture retailer Ikea for an undisclosed price, asks its employees to work as taskers once every few months, according to The Wall Street Journal. And that policy extends to the CEO as well, Brown-Philpot says.

“I love it,” she tells Fortune, adding that she recently found herself in a somewhat high-pressure situation doing just that. “I actually cleaned somebody’s apartment who was moving out and needed to get their deposit back.”

The pressure for Brown-Philpot, who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, came from the fact that she had only about two hours to clean the space well enough to ensure the security deposit refund.

“That was a lot of pressure,” she says. “Because it wasn’t just cleaning it so you could sleep nice tonight; it was money on the line.”