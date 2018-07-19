Trump touts his summit with Putin as a 'great success' — but most Americans disagree, new polls show

President Donald Trump has repeatedly hailed the "great success" of his summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin — but most Americans disapproved of his performance, new polls show.

On Thursday, Trump said on Twitter for the second time that his meeting with Putin on Monday in Helsinki was considered a triumph among all "except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media."

Trump added that he looked forward to a second meeting with the Russian leader.

Most people see it differently, according to new polls from CBS and Axios/SurveyMonkey.

Only 32 percent, or about a third, of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the Helsinki summit, according to CBS' poll. Fifty-five percent disapprove.

The survey shows a partisan divide between Republicans and Democrats, however. While 8 percent of Democrats approve of Trump's meeting with Putin, 68 percent of Republicans said they approved of Trump's handling of the summit.

Perhaps more troubling for the president is that 53 percent of independent voters said they disapproved of Trump's performance, while 29 percent approved. Trump had an edge with independent voters when he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

A poll from Axios and SurveyMonkey also showed that a much higher percentage of Americans disapproved of Trump's handling of the joint press conference with Putin. Fifty-eight percent disapproved of his press conference performance, versus 40 percent who approved, according to the survey.

Axios' poll also shows an even more stark divide between Republicans' and Democrats' perspectives on the summit than CBS' polling: 79 percent of Republicans favored Trump's handling of the press conference, compared with just 7 percent of Democrats.

Independents also overwhelmingly disapproved 62-33, the poll shows.

The CBS poll had a margin of error of plus-or-minus four points. The Axios/SurveyMonkey poll had a margin of error of plus-or-minus three points.