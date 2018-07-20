After exiting battle for Fox, Comcast fires ‘warning shot’ to Disney over Sky takeover, analyst says

Comcast is ratcheting up the pressure on Disney over its pursuit of Sky, analysts told CNBC on Friday, shortly after it dropped out of the race to acquire Twenty-First Century Fox.

The trans-continental bidding war between Comcast and Disney had become one of the most intriguing media battles for decades, given the sheer scale of money on the table and the two CEOs’ well-known contempt for one another.

Comcast announced Thursday that it would drop out of the race to acquire Fox’s assets, paving the way for Disney to complete its takeover. However, it does not necessarily signal the end of the battle.