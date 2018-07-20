Rosenstein reveals how the Justice Department is fighting attacks on US elections

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein released a 144-page report Thursday evening, detailing actions he said the Department of Justice has taken to combat security issues related to U.S. elections, “foreign influence campaigns” waged on social media and the full scope of other cybercrimes.
The DOJ’s Cyber Digital Task Force report seems designed to serve as a weighty reference guide to any questions of what U.S. law enforcement is doing to combat a proliferation of cyber threats. The report goes well beyond election threats, detailing nearly every major legal action, incident and prominent cyber arrest in which the Justice Department has been involved in the past four years.
It highlights the growing theme of total reliance by the government on the private sector for helping deal with national security matters related to technology.