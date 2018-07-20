Rosenstein reveals how the Justice Department is fighting attacks on US elections

The Justice Department described several ways it is attempting to work with private-sector companies on several cybercrime problems.

Rosenstein said the DOJ expects to increase its work with the private sector, particularly social media providers in identifying what it calls “foreign influence activity.” The report says the FBI will assist social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in their voluntary efforts to combat these campaigns.

The DOJ characterized the partnership as similar to how those companies already deal with combating illegal activity like internet fraud or child pornography, according to the report.

The department outlined several instances of how corporations are increasingly serving as both targets of cybercriminals and partners in solving wider crimes. “Virtually every instance of cyber-related crime implicates the private sector in some way,” the report says. Companies not only serve as victims, but as often unwitting conduits for criminal activity, according to the report, and the Justice Department is trying to increase how often it works with companies on investigations.

The report describes how the Justice Department expects companies to work with the FBI. Those steps include developing a law enforcement response plan and establishing relationships with local FBI cyber field offices. The DOJ also expects companies to “understand the threats and trends that may affect your organization and adjust defenses accordingly” and “notify the FBI when you experience an incident; your issue may be part of a larger adversary campaign.”