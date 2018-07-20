JetBlue reshuffles corporate headquarters, braces workers for layoffs

JetBlue Airways Corp. is restructuring its operations and "eliminating a number of positions" through layoffs, buyouts and attrition, spokesman Doug McGraw confirmed Friday.

The low-cost carrier called mandatory meetings at its Long Island City headquarters Friday to lay out the details of the plan following a top-to-bottom review of its organization over the last several months.

The cuts will mostly impact the company's behind-the-scenes operations, not flight crews, McGraw said. It's trying to lessen the blow by cutting positions as people resign and offering compensation packages to employees who leave voluntarily, he said.

"We aimed to reduce the number of involuntary departures by offering voluntary buyouts and by eliminating a number of open positions," McGraw told CNBC. "We need to make these difficult decisions to ensure we are set up for success."

McGraw, who wouldn't say how many positions are being eliminated, said the company's moving some teams and roles into new reporting structures. The company is trying to cut expenses as the industry struggles with higher jet fuel and other costs. The cuts won't impact mechanics or flight crews, including pilots. Flight attendants voted to unionize earlier this year, McGraw said.

Outside of JetBlue’s headquarters near Manhattan, one employee said he was called in to the office when he was schedule to be offsite while others said they had meetings scheduled throughout the day.

"Some of the changes will be difficult but they are necessary if we want to accomplish our goals," the company said in a memo sent to employees Thursday that was